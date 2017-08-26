KENS
Close

One reported dead in Houston floodwaters on Saturday

KHOU , KENS 12:45 AM. CDT August 27, 2017

A flash flood emergency is in effect for Harris County, meaning life-threatening flooding is possible in the Houston area.  

At least one person has already drowned after getting stranded in floodwaters in west Houston, according to County Judge Ed Emmett.

The woman tried to get out of her car on Warrenton near Gessner but she didn't make it. A neighbor found her body.

Several major roadways are underwater so everyone should stay off the roads.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories