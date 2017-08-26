One reported dead in Houston floodwaters on Saturday

A flash flood emergency is in effect for Harris County, meaning life-threatening flooding is possible in the Houston area.

At least one person has already drowned after getting stranded in floodwaters in west Houston, according to County Judge Ed Emmett.

The woman tried to get out of her car on Warrenton near Gessner but she didn't make it. A neighbor found her body.

Several major roadways are underwater so everyone should stay off the roads.

This is Allen Parkway near Montrose just west of downtown Houston. #khou #HouNews pic.twitter.com/INTGUGsKkG — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 27, 2017

© 2017 KHOU-TV