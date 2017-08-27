Heavy rainfall in New Braunfels following Harvey

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tracking Harvey: Storm still holding up in Texas as of Saturday night
-
RAW: Damage in Rockport's Key Allegro subdivision
-
Harvey decreases to Tropical Storm hours after making Texas landfall
-
S.A. Airport flights canceled due to Harvey with more cancelations to come
-
Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas as a Category 4 storm
-
San Antonio officials say they are ready for Hurricane Harvey while evacuees arrive
-
'Can I go home?': Corpus Christi Mayor: 'It's your call'
-
Devastation in Rockport after Hurricane Harvey made landfall
-
New Braunfels WWII vet chooses home over shelter
-
Over 1,000 evacuees staying in shelters in San Antonio
More Stories
-
Harvey causing catastrophic flooding throughout…Aug 24, 2017, 7:13 a.m.
-
New Braunfels WWII vet chooses home over shelterAug 27, 2017, 2:05 a.m.
-
Desperate cries for help pouring in from flood victimsAug 27, 2017, 3:21 a.m.