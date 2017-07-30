Heavy rain, strong winds hit hard on the northeast side

(Photo: Jason Meunier)

SAN ANTONIO - A band of isolated showers carrying strong winds hit hard on the northeast side as they made their way across Bexar County on Sunday.

The fast-moving showers packed strong wind gusts, uprooting trees and causing structural damage across Live Oak, Converse, and Universal City.

KENS 5 News Director Jack Acosta shot this video in northern Bexar County.

Our next chance for rain starts Wednesday at 20 percent. Rain chances will stick around through the end of the week.

As for this three-digit heat we've been experiencing, KENS 5 meteorologist Jared Silverman said temperatures are expected to cool off slightly.

The temperature reached 105 degrees Saturday, and a heat advisory was in effect for most of the afternoon.

Despite the hot weekend weather, there is a 40 percent chance for rain both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are also expected to decrease to a 95-degree high.

