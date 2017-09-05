WATCH: George Strait talks about upcoming concert for Harvey victims

When you think of Texas, you think of George Strait, so with Hurricane Harvey ravaging much of the East Texas coast line, the country legend is stepping up to help.

Seeing all this happen and being personally affected by it, myself, along with many friends in Houston, Rockport, Aransas Pass, Port [Arthur] and all of these different communities down there where I have friends and some family, you kind of feel helpless. So this was a way that I thought maybe I could do some good and raise some money and help those people and see if we can’t get everybody back on their feet again," Strait said.

Tickets for George Strait's Hand in Hand Texas, a benefit concert to aid Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, go on sale Wednesday, September 6 at 10 a.m. CST.

"We’ve got Miranda Lambert, we’ve got Chris Stapleton, Robert Early Keane, and Lyle Lovett. So it’s gonna be a good show. I’ve worked with all those guys before and it’s gonna be fun, trust me," he said.

The one-hour benefit concert will take place at the Majestic Theater on Tuesday, September 12 at 7 p.m. in San Antonio. The show in San Antonio is part of a multi-network telethon featuring other live concerts from across the country.

The country icon was quick to mention others, like J.J. Watt in Houston, that have stepped up and lent a big helping hand to those in need.

"When you see people pitching in like JJ Watt, for example, raising, I don’t know I think his number’s up to $19 million, it’s so impressive to see somebody doing things like that," he said. "We want to join in and, that kind of a program, hopefully we can raise that kind of money but I have to commend him on his efforts and say what a great thing that he’s done. I heard this morning that they might name a highway after him and I think that’s a great idea."

