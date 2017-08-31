Valero says supply teams working to get back to normal across Texas

Despite the fact that there is no gas shortage in the state of Texas, a panic by consumers that there is a fuel shortage has sent people to gas stations in droves, leaving some stations unable to meet the demand.

On Thursday, Valero released a statement saying that while the company’s Corpus Christi and Three Rivers refineries were shut down during Hurricane Harvey, they’re in the process of restarting operations.

The company also says that while it’s currently supplying gasoline to their South Texas markets at “reduced volumes,” things should return to normal over the next few days as the refineries get back to full operation.

Valero says that the Dallas market is nearly back to normal but the Houston area is still seeing a limited supply because of accessibility issues from flooding.

No timeline was given as to when East Texas refineries would be back to full operation.

