UNT accepting immediate transfers due to Harvey

University of North Texas (Photo: WFAA)

DENTON -- The University of North Texas is stepping up in a big way to help college students affected by Hurricane Harvey.

UNT says it will immediately admit those students displaced by the storm and says it will waive application fees.

"As we watch the news about Hurricane Harvey’s impact on Texas’ Gulf Coast, our thoughts are with the people affected,” UNT President Neal Smatresk said. “Our university is a community of great compassion, and I know that we will support the impacted individuals in every way we can.”

Go here for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV