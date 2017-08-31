Texas DMV suspends registration requirements

(Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

Does your vehicle's registration expire in August or September? No need to worry about that for now.

Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott suspended certain statutes relating to license and registration in 58 counties impacted by Hurricane Harvey for the next 45 days.

"With the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey impacting so many Texans right now, the last thing people should have to worry about is an expired vehicle registration,” said TxDMV Executive Director Whitney Brewster. “This reprieve from the law will allow residents to focus on safety and recovery during this extremely difficult situation.”

Officers will not be issuing tickets for expired registration to Texas residents in the following counties until October 16: Angelina, Aransas, Atascosa, Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Colorado, Comal, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kerr, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Live Oak, Madison, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Polk, Refugio, Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Trinity, Tyler, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Washington, Wharton, Willacy, Wilson.

The time requirement for new cars to be transferred to the new owner's name has also been extended from 30 to 75 days.

More information is available at www.txdmv.gov/Harvey.

