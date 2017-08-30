South Texas police ready to help their brothers in Houston

The Houston Police Department is overwhelmed in helping the city get through Hurricane Harvey, so police all over South Texas are stepping up to help.

At Seguin PD headquarters, a team is making sure their Houston counterparts are well taken care of.

It all started with a Facebook post from the Houston Police Officers Union requesting things like socks and underwear. It only took a few hours for officers and the community in Seguin to respond, and with attention to detail.

Dozens of boxed will be sent to Houston in Seguin police vehicles on Thursday.

SAPD is helping in the form of manpower by sending 30 officers to Houston along with patrol cars.

Assistant Chief Anthony Trevino says that they could be there for up to two weeks.

