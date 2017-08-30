SAWS sending volunteers to Port Aransas to restore water to city

It’s said that water is life. And right now, the city of Port Aransas has none. They can’t even flush toilets in the city.

San Antonio Water System is sending a crew to restore water and life to the devastated Texas town.

SAWS’s Mike Brinkmann is the general preparing his troops for hazardous duty as several SAWS volunteers are ready to take on their next mission in Port Aransas.

U.S. Army veteran Therenze Padilla is among them.

“I did my part when I was in the Army, so I need to do my part now for my neighbors,” he said.

They’re bringing plenty of water with them as well as a promise to get the Port Aransas system up and running as soon as possible.

SAWS says that if you’re headed there this holiday weekend, the biggest way to help is to make sure that debris piles don’t end up blocking water meters.

