SAPD sending officers to help overwhelmed Houston Police Department

SAPD Applications (Photo: KENS)

San Antonio Police Chief Williams McManus is sending help to Houston’s police department, which has been facing an overwhelming fight against the effects of Harvey.

Assistant Police Chief Anthony Trevino says that after SAPD put out a call for volunteers, they had everyone they needed within an hour.

San Antonio officers will be paired with Houston officers and could be there for weeks.

