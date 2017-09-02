Close San Antonio tattoo shop creates design to support Harvey victims Some San Antonians are getting inked for a cause. Ivan Gibson, KENS 5:18 PM. CDT September 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A San Antonio tattoo shop has designed a Texas tattoo and is donating all of the proceeds to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.KENS 5 Photojournalist Ivan Gibson takes us to Doomsday Tattoo to see the charitable artists in action. © 2017 KENS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Gas shortage and canceled flights worry travelers on Labor Day weekend Officials continue to tell consumers that there is no gas shortage in Texas Panic at the pump causes empty gas stations Teacher admits to having sex with student Truckers waiting hours for fuel in east San Antonio 1,200 foster kids displaced becuase of Hurricane Harvey flooding Friday Night Highlights: Sept. 1 Part 1 Many San Antonio fueling stations still empty 'Hoarding is creating the problem': Fuel only as needed, mayor says Confederate monument removed from Travis Park in San Antonio More Stories Parts of West Houston now flooded after making it… Sep. 2, 2017, 6:42 p.m. Mom delivers twins during Harvey as family evacuates Sep. 2, 2017, 7:59 p.m. Costumed characters invade downtown for San Japan 2017 Sep. 2, 2017, 7:56 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs