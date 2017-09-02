KENS
San Antonio tattoo shop creates design to support Harvey victims

Some San Antonians are getting inked for a cause.

Ivan Gibson, KENS 5:18 PM. CDT September 02, 2017

A San Antonio tattoo shop has designed a Texas tattoo and is donating all of the proceeds to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

KENS 5 Photojournalist Ivan Gibson takes us to Doomsday Tattoo to see the charitable artists in action.

