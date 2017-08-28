San Antonio Pets Alive! to recover displaced Houston pets

Pets belonging to evacuees sit in a crate at the Delco Center in east Austin, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (PHOTO: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Pets Alive! said the organization wants to lend a hand to Houston’s dogs and cats affected by the fury of Hurricane Harvey.

In the midst of the devastation are homeless dogs and cats.

San Antonio Pets Alive! said it will help by driving the organization’s mobile adoption vehicle the "Tail Waggin’" to Houston to pick up as many dogs as possible: an estimated 20 to 30 dogs and cats.

The vehicle is anticipated to return to SAPA’s medical facility on Marbach Road Monday night with the animals. The animals will be vetted and, if healthy, sent to foster homes who can provide protection, love, and care to the traumatized animals.

Those with more medical concerns will be sent home with trained medical fosters or kept at the clinic. SAPA said eventually, the animals will be re-homed via permanent adoptions.

SAPA is calling on the community of San Antonio and all those who care about the animals' suffering as a result of Harvey’s devastation to help in whatever way they can.

Donations can be made through SAPA’s website.

People interested in fostering an animal can fill out an online application.

For questions or more information, email info@sanantoniopetsalive.org.

Volunteer candidates, please email Jason.hernandez@sanantoniopetsalive.org.

A list of needed supplies is available here.

Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the following location:

9107 Marbach Rd., Suite #109

San Antonio, TX 78245

