San Antonio collecting donations for Harvey evacuees

San Antonio is taking donations for Harvey evacuees. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - Mayor Ron Nirenberg said San Antonio officials have coordinated with the local city council field offices to collect donations for evacuees.

People can drop of donations to the following locations:

District 1 field office

1310 Vance Jackson Rd.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Monday

District 2 field office

2805 E. Commerce St.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday

District 3 field office

3319 Sidney Brooks

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday

District 4 field office

5102 Old Pearsall Rd.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday

District 5 field offices

Collins Garden Library at 200 N. Park Blvd.

Las Palmas at 803 Castroville Rd., suite 218

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday

We have coordinated with our city council to collect necessary items for evacuees at district offices near you. See below: #CompassionateSA pic.twitter.com/B2YgOKVT4M — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) August 27, 2017

Nirenberg said necessary items include non-perishable food, baby food, water, new or packaged clothing and hygiene items.

The city is asking people to not donate used clothes.

"Our emergency operations have transitioned to relief of our neighbors. We remain focused and will not turn anyone away, no matter circumstance," Nirenberg said in a tweet.

© 2017 KENS-TV