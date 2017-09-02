San Antonians spend Labor Day Weekend helping Harvey victims

Photo Courtesy of #KENS5Eyewitness Liza Renata (Photo: #KENS5Eyewitness Liza Renata, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been over a week since Hurricane Harvey caused destruction down the Texas Coast.

Since then, thousands, if not millions, of people across Texas and the nation have stepped up to gather donations or even lend a helping hand to the victims of Harvey.

As Labor Day draws near, hundreds of people are putting aside their three-day weekend and heading to Houston and the Texas coast to help their fellow Texans in their time of need.

Just after 7 a.m. Saturday, KENS 5 posted on their Facebook page asking people why they were up so early at the start of a long weekend. Typically when their question is posted answers include, working out, feeding the baby, heading to work or even they just can’t sleep.

This Saturday, however, proved to have different answers.

Hundreds of people commented stating they were up early simply to go help the people still struggling after Harvey.

Liza Renata posted a photo of a trailer packed full of supplies saying they were driving to the coast area.

Victoria Robles shared a photo of her trunk full of water and food saying they are heading to Aransas Pass to help her parents repair their home while also dropping off donations.

Elizabeth Harter Schoen is heading to Port Aransas with a Jeep convoy to take supplies and help clean up their community.

MaryHelen Martinez Garanzuay was already in the Corpus-Flour Bluff area cleaning debris and cutting down a damaged tree. She wrote that “God is good for good people helping others.”

If you’re still wondering what you can do to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, you can donate to the San Antonio Food Bank. For more details, visit https://safoodbank.org/ or you can call (210) 431-8326 or 1-800-246-9121.

KENS 5 is raising money for American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. On how you can donate, visit our KENS Cares page.

© 2017 KENS-TV