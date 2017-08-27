S.A.'s Emergency Operations Center seeking volunteers, donations

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that this is the quickest turnaround he's seen from the time that a governor made a disaster declaration and getting that granted, triggering all the resources of FEMA to help Texans speed up rebuilding after Harvey in the coming weeks.

“An historic rainfall if not an all time record,” Gov. Abbott described on Sunday. “Parts of those regions will continue to receive incredibly heavy rain that will lead to even more flooding and more danger to Texans. I want to emphasize to our fellow Texans that there will be locations [on Sunday and Monday] that will continue to have tornado action."

Meantime, San Antonio's Office of Emergency Management provided the latest update on evacuees here as 200 Gembler Road is the reception center for every evacuee. Currently, they have 959 evacuees in shelters and 708 patients coordinated throughout San Antonio.

"San Antonio has dodged the worst of it,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “But it is impacting our coastal neighbors in a very significant way."

“Overnight, our dispatch center received some 25 storm-related calls mostly for downed power lines and debris,” Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff noted. “All of which were fixed and resolved."

“Currently, we have operations in Victoria, Texas,” San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood announced. “We have sent a command vehicle, one of our big command buses, to help them with their operability and communications. We have sent members to the Refugio Fire Department; they lost a fire station so we are sending them high-powered equipment."

The E.O.C. says to drop off donations at the food bank warehouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at any city council district field office. Hurricane victims need food, diapers, baby formula, pet supplies, hygiene products, and clothing (unused only).

And they say that blood is running out. The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center currently has less than one day's supply due to the increased demand to support affected areas.

For more information about donating and volunteering, click here.

© 2017 KENS-TV