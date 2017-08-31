Rapper rescues former Spur Jonathon Simmons from Houston flooding

Photos courtesy Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Jonathon Simmons is among the people rescued from the flooding in Houston, and it was rapper Trae Tha Truth that arrived by boat to help Simmons and his family.

In an interview with NBA.com, the now-Orlando Magic guard Simmons described how he left his high-rise condo to help take care of his family at a house that wasn't flooded but was isolated because of floodwaters on the surrounding streets. While he and his family were all set for themselves in terms of food and supplies, they ended up taking in more people that needed help.

Because they ended up with 20 people in the house, including eight kids, food ran short quickly, especially for the adults who prioritized feeding the children.

“I ate a pack of ramen noodles and that’s all for like a day-and-a-half," Simmons said in the interview.

Thankfully, Trae Tha Truth came to the rescue.

“Trae Tha Truth, the rapper, is from Houston and we know a mutual friend from San Antonio. They brought a boat to Houston because [Trae] had to evacuate as well,’’ Simmons said. “They came and got [Trae] and then he came and got us right away. Luckily, I had a friend in the area who could help us out.”

Simmons described what many have seen in Houston as he made his way through muddy waters on a boat and in the back of a dumpster to safety.

He also said he was happy to hear from many in the Spurs organization who called to make sure he was okay.

