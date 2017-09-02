Parts of West Houston now flooded after making it through Harvey

The sun is out, but parts of west Houston are still underwater. The sound of choppers overhead and bayou-filled streets reminds everyone this crisis isn't over.

For some families, their nightmare is just beginning.

Mayor Sylvester Turner issued new evacuation orders Friday telling people to "go now" if they live south of I-10, west of Gessner, east of Hwy. 6 and north of Briar Forest.

HPD pulled out more than 50 people near Eldridge and Memorial.

Late in the day, Oklahoma rescue teams found a body inside a home on Langwood Drive.

With more releases of the reservoirs planned, it could take weeks for the water to finally go down that means weeks of worry.

The Medical Examiners Office will now work to confirm if the body found on Langwood, is indeed another flood-related death.

