Neighborhoods in west Houston only accessible by boat

Several neighborhoods on the west side of Houston are only accessible by boat and the few residents that have access to boats are using them to examine flood damage.

KENS 5 reporter Alicia Neaves joined one family who says that the devastation brought on by Harvey is comparable to the damage done by Tropical Storm Allison back in 2001.

The family says that the water is chest high in most of their neighborhood but added that there are areas where the water runs deeper.

