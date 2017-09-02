Facebook group 210 Fishing rallying to help Harvey victims

210 Fishing prides themselves in being the go-to group when it comes to all things catch. The group started off as a fishing forum but has since grown to over 28,000 members.

“I wanted a place to share the pictures, the tips the tricks, the video’s of the catches,” said group admin, Michael Enriquez.

Now, the group is using their 210 reputation to help their 361 family.

“For a lot of us here, Corpus, Rockport, Port Aransas.. it’s almost a second home to a lot of us,” said Enriquez. “We fish those waters on a regular basis so when something happens like this, we want to make sure we get in touch and see what we can do to help.”

Some areas in Rockport still have no running water.

And in Houston, too much water, has prompted members of 210 Fishing to take their own boats to help Harris County officials rescue people from their homes.

Group member Melo Palacios is one of those helping in Houston.

“Driving down the road and seeing everything flooded and people asking for help, it’s pretty eye opening,” said Palacios.

Palacios has rescued dozens of people, dogs, and cats.

A KENS 5 crew in Houston was in one of the group's boats and captured some of the rescues.

For now, back here at home, a load of supplies… and hope, from these 210 Fishermen to our neighbors down the road.

