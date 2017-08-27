J.J. Watt sets up fundraiser for Houston, donates $100,000

In a Facebook video, J.J. Watt announced that he set up a fundraiser to help Houston rebuild. He kicked off the fundraiser with a $100,000 donation.

"I've set up a fundraiser so that we can raise as much money as possible to help our communities and the families of our great city rebuild," Watt said. "Any donation that you can spare, no matter how large or small, no matter what city or state you live in, is greatly appreciated. We will come out of this stronger than ever. We are Texans."

The fundraiser has a goal of $200,000.

You can find the fundraiser here.

