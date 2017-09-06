J.J. Watt fund reaches $27 million for Harvey relief

Scott McClelland, H-E-B Food & Drug President, and Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President Public Affiars, present J.J. Watt with a $5 million check on behalf of Charles Butt at NRG Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 6. (Photo: Matt Patterson, Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON - Houston Texans star J.J. Watt has now raised $27 million for flood victims in Houston following Hurricane Harvey.

On Wednesday morning Charles Butt, CEO of H-E-B, made a personal donation of $5 million to the fund.

RELATED: How H-E-B kept stores stocked after the storm

"The love that I have developed for this city... I feel like it's one big family," Watt said in a news conference. "It feels like everyone is stepping up."

The fund will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 15.

$27 MILLION!



Thanks in part to an incredibly generous $5 million donation from Mr. Charles Butt at HEB. https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 6, 2017

RELATED: J.J. Watt talks about plans for money he's raising

Watt says he hasn’t yet decided how the money will be used, but did say he’s going to take his time to make sure it is spent wisely. He’s going to speak with leaders of several different charitable organizations, and those who helped with Katrina relief before making any decisions.

The fundraising started Aug. 27 with an original goal of raising $200,000.

J.J. Watt's fund reached $20 million on Tuesday morning.

© 2017 KHOU-TV