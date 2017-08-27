Houston first responders make rescues by air and by sea on Sunday

First responders in Houston spent Sunday pulling people to safety by air and by sea, rescuing people from rooftops, balconies, and vehicles.

At 6 p.m. Sunday, an Army convoy took over a portion of Loop 610, racing to rescue stranded flood victims.

"We were in our house and we saw the water coming up and the rain just wouldn't stop. Even when the rain stopped it continued to come up, so we were about to take on water," Houston resident Biruh Workeneh said.

Houston officials asked any civilians with boats or big cars to lend a hand.

A duo of good Samaritans, comprised of a retired firefighter and policeman, saved a family of five on a boat. Another couple’s narrow escape from floodwaters happened on the trailer of an 18-wheeler, which was driving halfway underwater.

Driving on the highways outside of Houston, you’ll also occasionally see people driving on the wrong side of the road after hitting a wall of high water and turning around.

First responders say that the safest place to be in at home.

