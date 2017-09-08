Commission to Rebuild Texas gets to work in hurricane-hit areas

VICTORIA, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott held a meeting with local officials in the hurricane battered city of Victoria where they discussed ways to rebuild after the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey.

A lot of powerful people were in Victoria meeting with local officials. The meeting was one of two meetings taking place on Friday with an earlier one in Houston.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz was among those who showed up to meet with the governor and members of a special task force aimed at rebuilding. They talked to local officials about the resources they need.

The Victoria area was hit hard by the hurricane then flooding that happened afterward.

"These communities have been devastated by this storm, and the road to recovery is a long one," said Governor Abbott.

Governor Abbott appointed John Sharp, a man from Victoria who used to be the state comptroller who is now Chancellor of Texas A&M, to lead the rebuilding efforts.

Together, Sharp and the governor vowed to get people here the help they need.

"I want to assure Texans in these impacted areas, my commission and Commissioner Sharp are entirely focused on, and dedicated to, working with these cities to ensure a full recovery,” Abbott said. “One thing that was not taken from us during the storm is the resiliency of the Texas spirit, and that is what will lead us to rebuild stronger and more united than before."

Senator Ted Cruz said Congress passed a $15 billion package to help with disaster relief from Hurricane Harvey.

Cruz said Texans can expect even more help from the federal government in the future. The governor will host another meeting like Friday’s in Beaumont on Saturday.

© 2017 KENS-TV