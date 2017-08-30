AT&T waving overage charges to Texas counties affected by Harvey

The AT&T logo. Photo by Etienne Franchi/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

AT&T is doing its part in helping those affected by Harvey.

In a statement sent to KENS 5, the company stated:

“We’re automatically issuing credits and waiving additional charges beginning Aug. 26, 2017 in Texas and Aug. 28, 2017 in Louisiana through Sept. 15, 2017 to provide unlimited data, voice and text for AT&T wireless customers and unlimited voice and text to AT&T PREPAID customers in impacted areas across Louisiana and Texas.”

Customers in the 60 counties affected in Texas may still get alerts notifying them of additional charges but the company said credits will post in the next ‘2-3 billing cycles’.

Users in the following counties will receive the waivers.

Angelina, Aransas, Atascosa, Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Colorado, Comal, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kerr, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Live Oak, Madison, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Polk, Refugio, Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Trinity, Tyler, Victoria, Wailer, Walker, Washington, Wharton, Willacy and Wilson.

The same waivers will be applied to AT&T users in affected Louisiana parishes. That includes Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vermilion.

