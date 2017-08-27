ACS caring for evacuee pets at Freeman Coliseum

People aren’t the only ones that need shelter from the storm. The show barn at the Freeman Coliseum has turned into a pet hotel.

Heber Lefgren, the director of Animal Care Services of San Antonio, talked to KENS 5’s Sue Calberg about taking care of the animals that the evacuees bring with them to the Alamo City so that they have one less thing to worry about in their time of crisis.

© 2017 KENS-TV