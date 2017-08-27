‘Good job, San Antonio': Mayor praises city's response to Harvey victims

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Ron Nirenberg and other city officials tipped their hat to San Antonio and the city’s continued effort to help the victims of Harvey.

Nirenberg began a press conference on Sunday reminding people that San Antonio remains under a Tropical Storm Warning and Flash Flood Watch. He added that if the storm’s track had shifted 30 miles west, it could have been a different story for the Alamo City.

“San Antonio stands ready to support [Houston] in any way they need,” Nirenberg said.

Nirenberg said that the city council offices will be used as additional drop off locations for donations. They will be collecting any food, new clothes, diapers, pet food and other supplies. The mayor wanted to emphasize that no used clothing will be accepted.

For additional information on donations, you can visit safoodbank.org. The San Antonio Food Bank on the city’s west side is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be contacted at (210) 431-8326 or 1-800-246-9121.

If you wanted to make a monetary donation, The Food Bank will also be taking donations on their website that will go to general hurricane relief. The Food Bank has provided over 4,000 meals a day to people in the shelters and has built over 2,000 emergency food boxes to people hosting evacuees.

“San Antonio has made us proud over the last few days,” Nirenberg said. “It has truly been an honor to see all this work from emergency crews to private citizens.”

While San Antonio seems to be in the clear, city officials want to remind people to remain vigilant as San Antonio could receive more rain over the next days. Currently, CPS Energy crews are on location helping bring back power to under 200 customers.

“Continue to be alert on what might happen here in San Antonio and Bexar County,” Judge Nelson Wolff said.

While 600 medical evacuees have already been sent to San Antonio, the city could experience more in the coming days. Ben Taub Hospital in Houston was recently evacuated due to catastrophic flooding and San Antonio could gain more transfers. Judge Wolff said their crews are on standby to receive more evacuees. Currently, San Antonio has 50 medical professionals at the hurricane sites.

“San Antonio is a caring place and will take care of people,” Wolff said.

San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said San Antonio has sent command buses to Victoria, Texas, SAFD members to Refugio, Texas after they lost a fire station, 12 personnel on a medical strike team to the Houston area, and a Texas Task Force of 14 firefighters with two boat teams to actively work the flooded areas. Multiple states like Missouri, Indiana, Nebraska, and Utah have also deployed Task Forces to Texas.

“We are supporting Houston and southern half of the state with resources,” Hood said.

Watch the full press conference below:

© 2017 KENS-TV