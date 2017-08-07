FLASH FLOOD: Heavy rain, thunder moving across Bexar Co.

CENTRAL TEXAS - Heavy rain, thunder, and lightning are moving fast across Bexar County.
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for San Antonio and surrounding areas until 10:15 a.m.
You can expect an estimated 1 to 3 inches of rain.
The National Weather Service said flooding should be minor but urges drivers to turn around don’t drown.
A cold front is going to stall just north of the San Antonio area and that is going to bring the chance of rain on Monday. The forecast says that strong storms could hit Fredericksburg and Kerrville around 3 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. and they'll spend the rest of the day working their way south into San Antonio where they will hopefully stay together long enough to get us some precipitation through the evening before we lose the daytime heating.
There are 30 percent chances of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday and even a 20 percent chance on Thursday before things clear up for next weekend.
