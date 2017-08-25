FEMA grants Texas request for presidential disaster declaration

President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House August 25, 2017, in Washington, DC. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

AUSTIN - President Donald Trump and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have granted Texas Governor Greg Abbott's request for a presidential disaster declaration due to Hurricane Harvey making landfall in Texas.

President Trump made the announcement on Twitter on Friday evening.

At the request of the Governor of Texas, I have signed the Disaster Proclamation, which unleashes the full force of government help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2017

The declaration will provide help from the federal government to victims of the storm in Texas.

"I want to thank the President and FEMA for their quick response in granting this disaster declaration," Gov. Abbott said in a statement. "We will continue to work with our federal and local partners on all issues relating to this storm, and I encourage Texans to continue heeding all warnings from local officials."

