Family who evacuated hopeful their home survived Harvey

NEW BRAUNFELS - A family from Bay City in southeast Texas is one of many taking shelter in the New Braunfels area.

A mandatory evacuation forced the Mejias Family to leave their home and head northwest.

"We're homeowners, so we don't know what we're going to have when we get back," said Joel Mejias, who stayed in a motel in New Braunfels Friday night with his family.

The Mejias Family found out about the mandatory evacuation of Matagorda County at 3 a.m. Friday.

"We grabbed our things as quick as we could and left," said Mejias.

Mejias' eldest son chose to stay home in Bay City with family. At last check, they are safe from Tropical Storm Harvey.

The area where they live is out in the country, a quarter-mile from the Colorado River.

"I just spoke to the Chief of Police earlier and he said they got a lot of rain but they expect a whole lot more rain," said Mejias. "They're worried more about the flooding. They expect the Colorado River to crest over."

Should the river crest, Mejias said it would make history.

"It's never come up out of the banks as long as I've lived and I've lived there my whole life," he said. "49 years."

The Mejias Family also evacuated nine years ago, during Hurricane Ike.

"It makes me scared," said 13-year-old Jordan Mejias. "We really love our home."

He and his brother, 12-year-old Jason Mejias, fed the ducks under Interstate 35 in New Braunfels next to River Ranch RV Resort Saturday morning.

Gusty winds and continuous light rains forced residents in the RV park to move to higher ground on the property.

In the meantime, the Mejias Family will spend the night in Canyon Lake. They hope to venture back to Matagorda County within the next couple of days.

"Our mom she just fixed [our home] up the way we like it and now it might be destroyed," said Jordan. "We had to leave everything behind, I had to leave my baby stuff, all my pictures. I wish we could have just grabbed them. We didn't have time."

They said friends drove to Dallas and as far north as Oklahoma to stay the night.

"We trust that God's going to save our home," said Mejias. "He brought us this far."

The Mejias Family will have a place to stay Saturday night in Canyon Lake. For those who don't have a place to stay, an emergency shelter is set up at the New Braunfels High School 9th Grade Center at 659 South Guenther Avenue.

Volunteers from the school and from the American Red Cross have plenty of food and cots ready.

© 2017 KENS-TV