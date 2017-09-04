Fall is almost here!

The first significant cold front of the year should make it to South Texas by Wednesday morning but we're already starting to see the effects.

Tuesday morning lows will be in the lower 70s and Wednesday morning will be in the lower 60s in the city with a strong possibility of temperatures in the 50s in the Hill Country.

Those cool mornings will continue all the way through the rest of the week with high temperatures not expected to get into the 90s.

It's our first taste of fall. But we'll see how long it lasts before the heat returns.

