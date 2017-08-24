'Don't panic, but prepare': S.A. warns residents to stay home in wake of Harvey

Rain clouds (Photo: ThinkStock, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio held a press conference Thursday afternoon, and officials warned residents to avoid traveling over the weekend in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The storm was upgraded to a hurricane Thursday morning, and it is expected to bring 8-15 in. of rain to the San Antonio area over the weekend.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the city is prepared to host evacuees from the gulf region.

Emergency shelter facilities have also been set up at the Freeman Coliseum.

The city is also asking people to report low water crossings without barriers by calling 207-SAPD.

San Antonio area residents are also encouraged to download the Ready South Texas app to stay informed on safe weather routes and emergency conditions.

