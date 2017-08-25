Do you live in a floodplain in San Antonio? Check this map

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority posted an interactive map where you can see if your home is located in or near a floodplain or a low-water crossing.

A floodplain is any land area that is susceptible to flooding. Floodplains typically include low-lying areas along a river or stream.

This map does not mean the area will flood, but it is subject to if San Antonio gets a lot of rainfall.

As always, please remember to turn around, don’t drown if you have to leave your home during Hurricane Harvey.

Low-Water Crossing Map:

Floodplain Map (Due to high volume it might take a few minutes to load)

