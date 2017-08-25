KENS
CPS Energy launches Mobile Support Center for Hurricane Harvey

CPS Energy is expecting the high winds from Harvey to cause some damage. They are already preparing teams to help when the power goes out.

Audrey Castoreno, KENS 6:56 AM. CDT August 25, 2017

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy is expecting the high winds from Hurricane Harvey to cause some damage to the San Antonio area.

They are ready and already preparing teams to help when the power goes out.

Their secret weapon is their new Mobile Support Center. It will launch during Hurricane Harvey after being debuted earlier this year.

Be on the lookout for it driving around in case you need to power up during the storm.

See inside the Mobile Support Center:

