Reports of damage in Rockport, Corpus as Harvey makes landfall

Corpus Christi

Hurricane Harvey made landfall near Rockport Friday evening as a Category 4 storm with winds around 130 mph.

Reports of damage have just begun trickling it.

"People are trapped inside at least one collapsed building," the Rockport city manager said. "We can't get rescue teams to them right now."

There are also reports of damage at Rockport High School.

Reporters in the Omni Hotel in nearby Corpus Christi reported they could feel the building swaying as Harvey came ashore.

A view from Ocean Drive in Corpus Christi. #HurricaneHarvey Video: Gilbert H. pic.twitter.com/hPkhk4v2Ct — KIII 3 News (@kiii3news) August 26, 2017

Patrick Rios, the mayor pro tem in Rockport, told KIII-TV of Corpus Christi earlier Friday that Harvey "is a life-threatening storm."

He says those who stay "should make some type of preparation to mark their arm with a Sharpie pen," implying that they should make it easier for rescuers to identify them.

Most locals listened to the warnings but others are staying put, like Ricardo Elizando, who says he's been through four hurricanes before.

RELATED

LINKS:

Hurricane Harvey: What you need to know

Mandatory, voluntary evacuations in some coastal cities ahead of Harvey

LIST: School closures & cancellations due to Harvey

VERIFY: Alarming posts spreading on social media are FALSE

Preparing for Harvey: What to buy in bulk

© 2017 KHOU-TV