Complete breakdown of a hurricane's quadrants

As the hurricane approaches the coast the front right quadrant of the hurricane brings the maximum impact. In Hurricane Harvey’s case, San Antonio will not be in the quadrant, but the Texas coast will be impacted.
The front left quadrant brings the significant storm surge. With Hurricane Harvey, this would cover the Corpus Christi, Rockport, and Port Lavaca area.
The back right quadrant holds the hurricane’s significant winds. In San Antonio, we should see tropical storm-force winds and should be spared from the hurricane winds.
The back left quadrant is the “weakest” side of the storm but still considered dangerous. Of the hurricane quadrants, this is what San Antonio will be in for a small amount of time. This quadrant will being some winds, but mostly rain which is what Sn Antonio is mostly focused on.
© 2017 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs