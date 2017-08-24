Weather Closings

Share This Story

SCHOOL CLOSURES

Closings reported around South Texas and San Antonio related to Hurricane Harvey:

Cuero ISD: Closed Friday. No decision yet about Monday.

New Braunfels ISD: Closed Monday. First day of school expected to be Tuesday.

Pawnee ISD: Closed Friday. Tentatively open Monday.



If you are a public information officer for your organization, you can report closings by calling 210-366-2002 or emailing news@kens5.com.

ROAD CLOSURES

Click the links for a current list of road closures in your area: San Antonio , Bexar County