Weather Closings

SCHOOL CLOSURES
Closings reported around South Texas and San Antonio related to Hurricane Harvey:
Cuero ISD: Closed Friday. No decision yet about Monday.
New Braunfels ISD: Closed Monday. First day of school expected to be Tuesday.
Pawnee ISD: Closed Friday. Tentatively open Monday.
If you are a public information officer for your organization, you can report closings by calling 210-366-2002 or emailing news@kens5.com.
ROAD CLOSURES
Click the links for a current list of road closures in your area: San Antonio, Bexar County
POWER OUTAGES
To check current power outages in San Antonio and the surrounding area you can view the current outage map.
LOCAL RADARS
View weather radars for San Antonio and the surrounding area:
