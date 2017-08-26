Tornados damage homes in NW Harris County

The Houston National Golf Course (Cameron Lair)

There are multiple reports of tornados touching down in NW Harris County Saturday evening.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said several homes in the Lone Oak Subdivision near the Berry Center are damaged. He said there is also damage in the Black Horse Ranch area.

"Tornados definitely touched down at least 4 times," Gonzales tweeted.

Several people shot video of a tornado near Barker Cypress and West Road, including KHOU 11 News viewer Cassidy Lee.

KHOU 11 News Meteorologist Blake Mathews says radar confirms it was a tornado.

Kendall Haynes also shot video of a tornado touching down in Cypress.

It wasn't a tornado, but a fire that damaged Catherine's home in the Copper Lakes subdivision. Some electrical cords apparently caught fire in the middle of the storm.

"And my grandson came downstairs and there was smoke everywhere and he said 'Mimi, the house is on fire,'" Catherine said.

She and her grandson got out safely, along with two dogs, two cats and give kittens. Two kittens are unaccounted for and the house was badly damaged. Still, Catherine was grateful.

