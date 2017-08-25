Airbnb offering free housing for Hurricane Harvey evacuees in S.A.

Cameroonian refugee Emilien Atanga stands by a bed in an apartment he rents for free for the past three months through AirBnB (GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Image, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – Popular home and room rental site, Airbnb has launched its Disaster Rental Program to help Texans evacuate in advance of Hurricane Harvey.

In the event of major emergencies like Harvey, Airbnb's Disaster Response Program connects local residents who have been displaced, along with emergency relief workers and volunteers who are coming in to assist, find temporary accommodations with local Airbnb hosts who are opening their homes free of charge.

For Hurricane Harvey, the program has been activated in San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas and surrounding areas to help storm evacuees from now through September 1, 2017.

"We encourage hosts in safe, inland areas to aid in this effort by listing their available rooms or homes on the platform to help the growing number of evacuees. Our thoughts continue to be with everyone in the path of the storm, and we thank the dedicated government and emergency response personnel who are keeping our communities safe," said Kellie Bentz, Head of Global Disaster Response and Relief.

To offer your place or to find one to stay at for free, visit Airbnb’s Disaster Relief Program.

Airbnb has activated our host community to open their homes for $0 for those evacuating for Hurricane Harvey. https://t.co/bSXZPgh1HE — Airbnb Help (@AirbnbHelp) August 25, 2017

