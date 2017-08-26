Over 1,000 evacuees staying in shelters in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - City officials say that over 1,000 people have made their way to San Antonio to escape Harvey and stay in city shelters. The city is advising anyone evacuating to San Antonio, regardless of how they came to the city, to check in at 200 Gembler Road so they can figure out which shelter to place them in.

For many, evacuating the coast was a last-minute decision.

"I mean, we really didn't have enough time to pack. It was just evacuate, and we evacuated. Whatever we could grab, we grabbed," said Maria Landeros from Corpus Christi.

William Dunham came to San Antonio from Port Aransas looking for shelter and ended up at Kazen Middle School with his 83-year-old mother. On Saturday, he found out that the RV he lived in is gone.

"'m going to have to start over, however that's going to happen, whatever's left, just pick up the pieces and start over again," he said.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg says that San Antonio will likely host more evacuees in the coming days.

"I spent some time with our urban search and rescue teams who have come in from eight different states. They were waiting for the storm to be downgraded to a tropical storm. It has been, so they're being deployed now to the coast," Mayor Nirenberg said. "We expect, as they begin to work through those communities that have been hit really hard, that we'll have more evacuees coming north."

On Saturday, many of the evacuees that came to San Antonio tried to make contact with their loved ones back on the coast, but with cell phone towers down, it was difficult.

"Hopefully they're alive, hopefully they're alive," Dunham said.

Many evacuees said that they don't know what they'll go home to.

"I'm kind of stressed about that. I don't know what's going to be there, where we live," Landeros said.

A lot are just thankful to be alive.

"I'm safe here as long as I got a roof over my head."

© 2017 KENS-TV