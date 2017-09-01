Gas shortage and canceled flights worry travelers on Labor Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Labor Day is one of the busiest summer holidays for driver and flyers but many left their home Friday unsure if their plans would pan out.

The San Antonio International Airport appeared calm but 12 arrival and 13 departing flights were canceled. Although the number of canceled flights has dropped since Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall in Houston, the George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport are operating on limited domestic airline service as of Wednesday.

The news left many flyers worried about their holiday plans.

"We were notified by the airline that there could be possible delays and that we could rebook if we wanted,” Donna Elza said.

On the road, many drivers were frustrated as they scrambled to find fuel.

“Seriously, I think that this was like the fifth or sixth [gas station I went to], so I'm like running all over the place trying to get some gas before I run out of gas,” Daniel Herrera said.

More than half of the gas stations in San Antonio are out of gas, according to a spokesperson with GasBuddy.

The man-made shortage all started when a social media rumor warned of a gas shortage after Hurricane Harvey. The rumor sent drivers flocking to gas stations, leaving many with plans scrambling to find fuel.

“I have 33 miles, so it’s not a lot,” Herrera said.

For several days, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Governor Greg Abbott, and many other state and local leaders have reassured the public that there is no gas shortage, just a sudden supply and demand issue with so many people trying to fill up at once.

Officials say patience is key as they restock gas pumps around the clock and work to resume full service at airports.

