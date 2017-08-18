Major closures at I-10 and Fair Oaks Parkway this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - The intersection of I-10 and Fair Oaks Parkway will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. until, at the very latest, 5 a.m. Monday. If you plan on visiting any Fair Oaks Village businesses or other businesses in the area you will have to use Leslie Pfeiffer Drive or Windwood Drive.

This is the third major closure around that area this year and business owners say that the constant closures are frustrating.

"We'll definitely lose several thousands of dollars over the weekend without a doubt. It's, in a lot of ways, it's almost devastation for what it does to us," said Gary Skinner, owner of Conroy's Irish Pub at Fair Oaks Village.

TxDOT says that traffic will be a doozy. This is all part of a bigger plan to demolish the old Fair Oaks Parkway Overpass Bridge, which had two lanes, and replace it with a five-lane bridge.

The demolition of the old bridge will take place next weekend, from August 25 to August 28. The intersection will be closed for the same time periods as this weekend (9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday). When they reopen the intersection, traffic will move on two lanes on the turnaround bridge temporarily until the new bridge is completed.

"There are going to be delays for some of our clients who might not know hidden ways to get here because most people just use the highway," said Kristen Baker, owner of NOW Salon & Spa.

The new bridge is expected to be complete by next summer. TxDOT says that they planned for approximately 10 closures for this project.

