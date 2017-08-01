12 people injured in southwest-side crash, including 7 children

At least 12 people have been hurt in an accident on Southwest Military Drive, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The San Antonio Police Department says that of the 12 victims, seven were children and five were adults. Two children and two of the adults have been transferred to hospitals with priority 1 status (including the driver) while the rest of the victims were transferred priority 2.

The accident happened at 4000 Southwest Military Dr. SAPD says that the driver of a silver truck was driving erratically before he crashed into a mobile home.

SAPD says that an accident happened involving a suburban in which victims were ejected from the vehicle.

Police have shut down several roads while they investigate the scene of the accident. These are the roads have been closed:

Bynum at SW Military Dr.

New Laredo at Bynum

Old Pearsall at SW Military Dr.

Around 4:10 p.m., SAPD provided a full update about the accident. You can watch that video below:

(Can’t see the video? Click here.)

© 2017 KENS-TV