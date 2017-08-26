1 driver killed, another critical in crash near 410 and Ingram

A crash near Loop 410 and Ingram left one driver dead Saturday morning. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - Police said one man died after a crash on Loop 410 near Ingram Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

The crash involved a black Nissan sedan and a white Chevrolet pickup truck, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The driver of the Nissan, a 52-year-old man, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the truck, a 26-year-old woman, was also critically injured and transported to University Hospital.

