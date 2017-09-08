Wife of Trump Organization Ethics Lawyer Arrested For Allgedly Having Sex With Inmate
The wife of an ethics lawyer for Donald Trump's Trust, which is meant to keep his business and political ties separate, has been arrested for allegedly having sex with an inmate in her car in Virginia. Jose Sepulveda(@josesepulvedatv) has more.
KENS 7:31 AM. CDT September 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Veteran need heart transplant to live
-
George Strait talks benefit concert for Hurricane Harvey victims
-
First responder from New York got his first taste of Whataburger during Harvey help
-
Officer Miguel Moreno saves four through organ donation
-
Not all DACA recipients can get legal citizenship
-
Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm
-
USAA website helps Harvey evacuees see property before and after the storm
-
Tickets for George Strait's Harvey benefit concert go on sale Wednesday
-
Charter schools becoming popular in San Antonio
-
Neighborhood Eats: Julian's Pizzeria
More Stories
-
Train derails on southwest side, hundreds without powerSep. 8, 2017, 6:53 a.m.
-
VA denies Army veteran local heart transplant as he…Sep. 7, 2017, 10:35 p.m.
-
Salvation Army in need of two volunteers to aid in HoustonSep. 7, 2017, 10:10 p.m.