How To Cook Eggs
There are many ways to cook an egg! It's not hard at all, but there's a definite technique to the different styles...eggs over easy, sunny side up, poached, etc. Louise Leonard gives a quick tutorial on how to cook your eggs perfectly every time. Thanks L
KENS 1:16 PM. CDT September 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
First responder from New York got his first taste of Whataburger during Harvey help
-
Irma strengthens to a Category 5 hurricane
-
Drivers are still waiting to fuel up at the end of the Labor Day weekend
-
Consumer-fueled gas panic continues in San Antonio
-
Gas panic has drivers waiting in lines or camping out for fuel on Labor Day
-
1,200 foster kids displaced becuase of Hurricane Harvey flooding
-
Monday night forecast 9-4-17
-
RC Air Force delivering Harvey relief goods
-
What you should and shouldn't donate to Hurricane Harvey relief
-
Truckers waiting hours for fuel in east San Antonio
More Stories
-
New zoo hippo has S.A. family connectionSep. 5, 2017, 1:37 p.m.
-
Smuggling Tragedy: Criminal complaints against 22…Sep. 5, 2017, 12:10 p.m.
-
Chipotle adding queso to all US storesSep. 5, 2017, 12:53 p.m.