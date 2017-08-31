The Gucci Bowl helps kick off the first day of the 2017 high school football season

Churchill got off to a fast start in the Gucci Bowl and didn't let up as they beat Clark 48-20. Lee snuck past Taft 24-20 for a road win to start the season. Holmes pulled away on the road to beat Sam Houston 38-22. And Central Catholic runs away with the

KENS 12:41 AM. CDT September 01, 2017

