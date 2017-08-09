Spurs tease new uniform with throwback video

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs will announce the team's new Nike-designed uniform ‘later this week’ according to their Facebook.

The Silver and Black teased fans with a look down memory lane showcasing several classic, vintage ABA/NBA jerseys in a 36-second video labeled as ‘Part 1’.

Archived footage shows James Silas, George Gervin, and Mike Mitchell playing in their prime.

Watch it below.

