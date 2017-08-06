For Steve Canle, or "Mochila," Call of Duty is not just a video game.

“This is my job,” Canle said. “I've been doing this for multiple years. I make a salary, I make streaming off revenue, and YouTube.”

He's been playing for nearly 10 years, for up to 12 hours-a-day when he first started. Now, at 23 years old, he admits that he plays less, but has made a name for himself in the gaming world.

“I've placed top four and top three many times in my life and made a lot of money from it,” Canle recalled.

With experience under his belt and over 100,000 followers, this San Antonio native is a member of one of the top 32 Call of Duty teams in the country. Now, he will get another chance to put his gaming skills to the test at the Call Of Duty World Championship in Orlando, Florida this weekend.

Canle has a chance of walking away with up to $600,000 if he places first.

He has advice for those looking to turn their hobby into a way of life:

“Have good attitude, stick to it, and don't give up," he said. "If you really feel like you're really good, don't back out of it. It's worth it."

Canle leaves for Florida on Monday and will be competing through the weekend.

