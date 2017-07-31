S.A. kid represents Kawhi, wins competition at Michael Jordan camp

A San Antonio boy won a basketball competition in front of Michael Jordan. (PHOTO: Courtesy of Sam Gonzalez) (Photo: Facebook, Custom)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Antonio 10-year-old Logan Gonzalez will receive a brand new pair of Jordans as his prize for winning an "around the world" shooting competition at Michael Jordan's basketball camp.

"A shooter was eliminated if they missed two shots at one spot. Logan got the furthest and was the youngest shooter chosen," Logan's father Sam Gonzalez said.

Logan is attending the Michael Jordan Flight School camp in California this week.

Logan and his teammates celebrate his "around the world" shooting competition win with Michael Jordan also cheering them on. (PHOTO: Courtesy of Sam Gonzalez) (Photo: Facebook, Custom)

Gonzalez posted a video of his son during the competition on his Facebook page. Logan wanted to represent the Spurs by wearing his Kawhi Leonard jersey.

He kept his cool in front of MJ himself. He and his teammates from camp expect to receive the Jordan shoes in the mail soon.

"[I'm] proud of him for staying calm and seeing his hard work pay of. You can hear Jordan tell him to "stay in your range" before the first three-point shot," Gonzalez said in the post.

The camp ends Tuesday, and Gonzalez said Logan is still hopeful the young players will get to meet a Team Jordan NBA athlete, maybe even Kawhi Leonard.

