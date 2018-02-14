KENS
USA men's hockey team loses to Slovenia in Olympics debut

While no current NHL players can compete at this year's Olympics, Team USA's captain has plenty of NHL experience and is ready to wear the red, white, and blue again.

KEVIN ALLEN, USA TODAY SPORTS , TEGNA 8:54 AM. CST February 14, 2018

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - The U.S. men's hockey team put itself in a hole in the opening game of the Olympics by losing 3-2 in overtime to Slovenia.

The Slovenians pulled their goalie to score the tying goal in the closing minutes and then won it 38 seconds into overtime on a goal by Jan Mursak. 

The United States had a 2-0 lead entering the third period thanks to goals by Brian O'Neill and Jordan Greenway. 

The Americans next will play Slovakia on Friday.

 

